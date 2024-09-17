Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In my capacity as a genealogist researching particular subjects, I will, at times, come across other interesting stories that grab my full attention.

Many of these stories might never have been told in their entirety. This is one of them.

On September 23, 1943, a tragic accident took place at the River Faughan when three US Marines lost their lives whilst taking part in a training exercise. This is their story.

On April 30, 1942, a troopship left Brooklyn Harbour, New York, bound for Northern Ireland.

The funeral service at Lisahally.

Onboard were A and B Companies of the First Provisional Marine Battalion. Their mission, which was very much kept a secret from the Marines, was to serve as guards protecting Base One Europe (the codename for the US Naval Operating Base in Derry) from German saboteurs and their sympathizers .

During 1941, the US had begun preparations for their involvement in WW2 when they secretly constructed a 900-foot-long wharf at Lisahally, located at the mouth of Lough Foyle four miles from Derry.

The wharf would give the US Navy the opportunity for their ships operating in the North Atlantic to be refuelled and resupplied.

Support facilities for the base were constructed nearby including hutted camps at Springtown (repair facilities and accommodation) and Beech Hill House (accommodation for 750 Marines), an ammunition dump at Fincairn Glen, a field hospital at Creevagh on Letterkenny Road and two strategically placed radio stations (Rossdowney and Clooney).

The US Navy Marine Corp Pipe Band performing in Derry city centre in July 1943.

Base One Europe became fully operational on February 5, 1942, and was of strategical importance in the battle against Hitler's U boats in the Atlantic.

The Marines’ journey across the Atlantic was one that was very much fraught with danger due to the threat of attack from German U boats, an attack that could come at any time, day or night.

Allied shipping losses in the Atlantic for the month of April 1942 as a result of U boat attacks stood at approximately 70.

Fred Brevik

The codename for the troopship leaving Brooklyn was Shipment 40. Private First-Class Hughes Gobble, from A Company, and Private Fred Brevik, from B Company, were onboard.

On May 12, Shipment 40 reached the shores of NI safely and anchored off Bangor harbour. Fred and Hughes loaded up their heavy backpacks and disembarked and were then ordered to march in formation towards Belfast.

On their arrival, the two companies boarded a waiting train that would take them to Derry.

Private Frederick (known as Fred) Ivor Brevik, B Company (Service No. 360164), was born on November 2, 1914, in Ada, Minnesota, and had enlisted in the US Marine Corps in Florida on January 31, 1942.

The grave of Fred Brevik at Maplewood Cemetery, Rock County, Minnesota.

Before he joined, he had been, for many years, the assistant manager at the Egyptian Theatre, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He had married Carol Cecilia Fisher there on May 8, 1940, and the couple had a daughter called Bonnie Jean. Their marriage ended in divorce later the same year. Fred spent three months at Quantico Marine Barracks, Virginia, doing basic training before his Company was sent to Derry.

When Fred reached Derry on May 12, he was billeted at Springtown Camp where he and his company were in charge of guarding the camp's repair facilities.

By October 1942, Fred had become a Corporal and had transferred to A Company who were billeted at the Lisahally Camp. Fred was promoted again in July 1943 to the rank of Sergeant.

Marine Private Hughes Wilson Gobble, A Company (Service No. 0343373), was born in Carter, Tennessee, on August 1, 1915, and had enlisted with the Corps on January 7, 1942.

Before joining, he had been employed at the American Bemberg Corporation plant in Tennessee. His brother, Quentin, who was also employed with the company, joined the Corps on the same day.

The grave of James McGowan at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lynn, Essex County, in Massachusetts.

Both signed up at the Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, and were then sent to the Corps Training Centre, Marines Barracks, at Quantico, Virginia.

The brothers travelled together on their journey to Derry to serve with A Company and were billeted at Lisahally Camp.

On May 28, 1943, Quentin wrote a letter to his mother, Mary, back home in Johnson City, Tennessee, that was published by a local newspaper.

In it, he wrote, "Dear Mom. We are both ok. The weather is very nice and warm, and everyone is in good spirits. Our company is giving a dance at the Guildhall on Monday night.

"I am Master of Ceremonies and haven't gotten anything together yet for the speaking line. The dance committee wanted someone who was crazy, so they picked on me, naturally.

"Well Mom, not much is happening around here. The weather is really swell. Last summer was the worst in 50 years, so the older residents say. We have had more pretty days this month than we had both summers and fall of last year. Write Soon, Love Quentin."

By July 1943, both Hughes and Quentin had become vehicle drivers with A Company. The brothers were to be separated for the first time when Quentin was transferred to serve as a driver at the US Naval Hospital at Creevagh.

Marine Private James Thomas McGowan, B Company (Service no. 420142), was born in Lynn, Essex County, Massachusetts on January 17, 1922.

His parents Rose and Patrick McGowan were Irish emigrants, from Blacklion Co. Cavan. James had four brothers and one sister and had been employed with the General Electric River Works in his hometown before enlisting in the US Marine Corps on June 20, 1942.

The next month he was sent to Parris Island for rifle training and, then, in October served with a rifle range detachment at Quantico Marine Barracks.

He got word in October 1942 that he was to be transferred to Derry Marine Barracks the following month to serve with B Company who were stationed at the Springtown Camp.

In May 1943, it was reported in his hometown newspaper, The Daily Evening Item, that James had been chosen out of 500 serving Marines based in Derry to be a bagpiper in the newly formed 30-piece US Marine Corps Pipe Band.

This came as a big surprise to his mother Rose back home in Lynn.

She was said to be a trifle sceptical, then amused and pleased, stating that, "So far as I know, James didn't play a thing. Perhaps he has gone ahead with some musical instrument, for all I know."

She then went on to say that her family were not Scottish and that she and her husband had been born in Ireland.

By July 1943, James was again given transfer orders, this time to A Company based at the Lisahally Camp and it is there that he met Fred Brevik and Hughes Gobble for the first time.

During their stay, the Marines would take part in many training exercises in and around the Derry area.

Sergeant Brevik would have led A Company on many of them in the Enagh locality which was near to their Lisahally camp and also close to the US Navy's ammunition depot at Fincairn Glen.

On Thursday, September 23, 1943, he and his company, which included James McGowan and Hughes Gobble, set out from their camp and arrived at the nearby River Faughan just before 3pm.

A short distance upstream from the Mobuoy Bridge, there is a ford that would enable the Marines to make a safe crossing.

What the men were confronted with was a river that was very swollen due to the continuous rainfall that had occurred that month.

Records for the region show that it had rained for 29 days in August and 26 days in September 1943. Having lived overlooking the Mobuoy Bridge for many years and witnessed the power of the flow of water passing down the river after long periods of rainfall, any attempt to cross it at any point would have been fraught with much danger.

The decision was made to cross the fast-flowing river at the ford. The Marines, with their heavy packs strapped to their backs and their rifles in hand, made ready to make the crossing.

Sergeant Brevik went in first and was quickly waist high in the water. He successfully made it across to the other side. Private First-Class Harry E. Davis, who also made it across, shouted a warning to James and Hughes, who were coming behind him, that the river was a lot deeper than expected.

But it was too late. Both men had lost their footing due to the force of the strong current and had been swept into a deep-water hole, sinking instantly.

Sergeant Brevik saw what was happening and dived in immediately in an attempt to help the two men but quickly got into trouble himself when he, too, sank into the deep hole.

After a few seconds, he came to the surface. Private Davis held out his rifle for the sergeant to grab hold of, but he sank again without grasping it.

Corporal Richard A. Hickland, who had managed to get across with the help of the Sergeant, quickly removed his heavy backpack and ammunition belt to allow him to swim more freely but, by the time he had done so, Sergeant Brevik and Privates Gobble and McGowan had vanished.

Five of the company who had managed to cross over went back into the river to try to recover the bodies of the three men but without success.

A messenger was sent to make contact with 1st Lieutenant William E. Skye who was in charge of the detail taking part in the exercise.

He immediately launched a search upon his arrival on the scene. Both Royal Navy and US Navy stationed nearby took part in the search further down river and soon after had recovered the bodies of the three Marines.

The official time of death given for all three men was 3.05pm. It was said there was much gloom in the camps as the men were well liked by their fellow comrades, with all flags flown at half-mast.

On September 27, 1943, funeral services were held at the Lisahally base for Fred and Hughes. They were conducted by Lieutenant Paul Hann, Chaplain Corps.

Lieutenant Commander F.A. Burke, Chaplain of the U.S.N., celebrated Requiem Mass of the obsequies in respect of James.

Quentin Gobble was present at the Mass for his brother. The US Marines and Navy detachments made up the funeral escort commanded by Captain John Curley U.S.M.C.

The pall bearers for Sergeant Brevik were made up of high-ranking non-commissioned officers; the pall bearers for Privates McGowan and Gobble were first-class privates and privates.

During the service, music was played by the Naval Base Band under the direction of Bandmaster Thomas Courtney and, at the end, a Marine firing party, under the command of Lieutenant T. J. Blanchet, fired three volleys of shots over the Stars and Stripes covered coffins.

The three Marines' remains were then taken by motor transport to Belfast (escorted by First Lieutenant Gerard F. Buling, Private John L Krasovic, Field Music Corporal Frank W. Motaka and Hughes’ brother Quentin) and then travelled onto London where they were interred at Brookwood US Military Cemetery on September 30 at 2pm.

The Stars and Stripes which covered the three coffins were sent to the Marines’ families in the US.

In September 1944, Sergeant Brevik’s father, Jacob Brevik, received a letter from Secretary of the US Navy, James Forrestal, that stated Fred was being posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps medal by President Roosevelt in recognition of his "heroic conduct while leading a group of men across the Faughan river.”

It continued: "After reaching safety himself, Sergeant Brevik observed that several of his comrades were finding it difficult to make the hazardous crossing and, with utter disregard for his own personal safety, unhesitatingly went to their rescue, quickly assisting one man.

"He then plunged into the water and swam to the aid of two others but, despite his valiant efforts, all three men lost their lives during the ensuing struggle.

"Sergeant Brevik's inspiring initiative and outstanding courage in the face of grave peril were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service."

In June 1948, the remains of the three Marines were exhumed from Brookwood Cemetery and, on July 1, returned to New York onboard the transport ship the Lawrence Victory for burial in their hometowns.

On July 21, a Solemn Requiem Mass was held at St. Patrick's Church in Lynn, Massachusetts, for Private James McGowan with his family and friends in attendance. He was buried with full US Navy Marine Corps honours at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

On July 23, a reburial service for Sergeant Fred Brevik was held at Smiths Funeral Home at Luverne, Rock County, Minnesota. He was then buried at Maplewood Cemetery in Rock County. Sadly, Fred had never got to see his young daughter, Bonnie Jean.

Private Hughes Gobble's funeral took place at Johnson City on July 28. A graveside service was conducted by the Rev J. H. Dampier, pastor of the First Christian Church, which took place at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, Washington County. Full Military honours were accorded by VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 2108 of Johnson City.