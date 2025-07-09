Renewed calls for Ballyarnett investment in Derry as search for Amelia Earhart makes global headlines

As the search for Amelia Earhart continues to make headlines a man who lives metres from where she completed her historic transatlantic flight in Derry in 1932 has renewed calls for greater investment in the area.

Davy Cregan and the Ballyarnett Action Group have been campaigning for improved infrastructure in Ballyarnett Country Park for years.

This week, as the search for the remains of the US aviatrix’s plane in the Pacific became the focus of global attention once again, Mr. Cregan expressed frustration at the lack of development in Derry’s northern suburbs.

“She landed in Gallagher's field up in the park and there is a building sitting there that is not getting utilised. It's an investment...they have blurred vision,” said Mr. Cregan.

He was referring to Ms. Earhart’s landing in Robert Gallagher’s farm on May 21, 1932, approximately 15 hours after setting off in her red Lockheed Vega from Harbour Grace in Newfoundland, Canada.

Mr. Cregan is adamant that the park should be developed into a ‘tourist attraction, something that will bring money into the city’ as well as an ‘amenity for the local people’.

He also says the park is largely inaccessible to people with disabilities and their carers.

“They have nowhere. I defy anybody from the Council to come out with me and go around. A whole lot of people have been on to me who use wheelchairs. The reason why they can't go down is because there is no access. There is nothing.

Davy Cregan.

“People say, ‘Davy, you go on and on’ but it's wild having to see children having to go into hedges and things like that to go to the toilet,” he says.

This week international media have been reporting on joint efforts by the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) and Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI) to locate Earhart’s lost aircraft.

Tragically, the pioneering pilot disappeared in Kiribati in the Western Pacific on July 2, 1937.

The Electra in which she was travelling has never been recovered but one theory is that Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, did not crash at sea but instead landed and were marooned on an uninhabited island and subsequently perished there.

A hero's welcome for Amelia Earhart when she landed in Ballyarnett in May 1932.

PRF and ALI have announced a research team will travel to the Pacific island of Nikumaroro in November 2025 to confirm whether a visual anomaly known as the ‘Taraia Object’, seen in satellite and other imagery in the island’s lagoon, is what remains of Earhart’s plane.

Mr. Cregan says it is mindboggling that more is not made of the place where she landed in Derry five years prior to her disappearance from the face of the earth.

“The story is going to get bigger and bigger. Every news clip now is about Amelia Earhart landing up, as I say to you, at the top of Ballyarnett,” he says.

And despite the lack of facilities the park is already very busy, particularly in summer.

A large pothole at the park.

“Sometimes the place is that packed there is a wee chippy there, a wee coffee trailer and then they go. But you can see how there is a niche there and that void needs to be filled,” says Davy.

Recent memorials to the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean have included a monumental mural at the North West Regional College campus in Derry city centre that was painted by the North Carolina-based aerosol artist JEKS last year.

A bus shelter in Galliagh was also recently painted in celebration of the feat by local artist Joe Campbell.

Announcing the ‘Taraia Object Expedition’ last week meanwhile Richard Pettigrew, ALI’s executive director said: “What we have here is maybe the greatest opportunity ever to finally close the case.

“With such a great amount of very strong evidence, we feel we have no choice but to move forward and hopefully return with proof. I look forward to collaborating with Purdue Research Foundation in writing the final chapter in Amelia Earhart’s remarkable life story.”

The expedition is planned to embark from Majuro in the Marshall Islands on November 5, spend five days on Nikumaroro inspecting the Taraia Object, and return to port on November 21.

A flight of steps bars the way for wheelchair users.

A vast amount of circumstantial evidence has been amassed, largely by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery over nearly 40 years, supporting the Nikumaroro hypothesis.

The hypothesis, as updated by ALI with new evidence for the Taraia Object, is based on documentary records, photographs and satellite images, physical evidence, and personal testimony, including these highlights:

Radio bearings recorded from radio transmissions at the time by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and Pan American World Airways, which converge on Nikumaroro.

A 2017 analysis of human bones discovered on the island in 1940, which determined Earhart’s bone lengths were more similar to the discovered bones than 99 per cent of individuals, strongly supporting the conclusion they belong to Earhart

Artefacts including a woman’s shoe, a compact case, a freckle cream jar and a medicine vial — all dating to the 1930s

The Bevington Object, a photographic anomaly captured just three months after the plane’s disappearance, which appears to represent one of the Electra landing gear on the Nikumaroro reef.

The Taraia Object, located in 2020, which has been in the same place in the lagoon since 1938.

If the initial expedition proves successful in confirming the identity of the aircraft, PRF and ALI plan to return for larger excavation efforts in 2026 to uncover and help return what remains of Earhart’s plane.