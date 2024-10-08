Reported puppy attack at Swan Park leads to renewed call on dog owners to keep pets on leash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The park is dog-friendly, but dog owners are required to keep their pets on a leash and be mindful of their responsibilities.
Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray said while the puppy is now fine, its owner was ‘very shaken’ by the incident.
He stressed that dog owners should be allowed to enjoy the park and feel free to walk their dogs there, but should always keep them on a leash.
He told how he has been ‘contacted by parents of autistic children, small dog owners, elderly people - and those who are just generally afraid of dogs - to ask that the rules in the park are adhered to’.
He added: “Let's ensure that the park is enjoyed by everyone.
"Dog owners should always be able to enjoy this special place but we should always be mindful of others.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.