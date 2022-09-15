Reports of ‘fireball’ across Derry and Donegal sky

There were sightings across England , Scotland and Ireland, with some people reporting that they saw a fireball, while others saw ‘flashing’ in the sky or heard a loud bang at around 10pm locally last night.

The UK Meteor Network said on Twitter that there have now been nearly 800 reports of the fireball. They added that the ‘preliminary trajectory’ indicates that the object, which they now believe to have been space debris, ‘would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides.’ The UK Meteor Network began to receive reports around 9pm.