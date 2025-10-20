Resurfacing contract for Derry City Cemetery going out to tender in weeks

A contract to resurface the roadway in Derry’s City Cemetery is due to be put out to tender within weeks.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Environment at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Conor Canning said works will be carried out as soon as possible following the procurement process.

Mr. Canning was asked about the resurfacing plans at meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the allocation of £300,000 in June for the purpose of resurfacing paths and roads in cemeteries across the district.

Derry’s City Cemetery. DER2017GS027

"I’m conscious that there has been a resurfacing plan of work for a number of the council cemeteries across the district so I'm just wondering if there is any update on that?” asked SDLP councillor Martin Reilly.

Mr. Canning said: “Members previously approved through the capital works programme monies to resurface a number of cemeteries.

“That includes City Cemetery, Ballyoan, Strabane and other works at Mountcastle. We are in the process of putting it out to tender at the moment so hopefully that will be out within the next number of weeks and obviously subject to the procurement process we will commence those works as soon as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said parts of the lower main trunk route in the City Cemetery are in a particularly poor state.

“It is something that is raised continuously with us, specifically in and around the City Cemetery and that lower portion where it is in really bad condition so we are looking forward to seeing that resurfaced,” she said.