Retiring St Brigid's College Derry principal guest of honour at Mayoral reception

Mr Pádraig Ó Mianáin who is Retiring as Principal of St Brigid's College was the guest of honour at a reception hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairi McHugh in the Guildhall. The event also recognised the college’s award of Local Women’s Post-Primary School of the Year. Pádraig has went above and beyond for the community and worked tirelessly to ensure that pupils, regardless of their starting point or background, has the opportunity to succeed. He has a relentless commitment to the local community and a co-education, all ability school which caters for the needs of all pupils. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.06.25 Pictured at the event are Pádraig Ó Mianáin with his wife Bernadette and parents Colette and Paddy with his children and family members, Oisin, Caoilte, Caoimhe, Sean, Duailtin, Joe, Marcus,, Siuinin, Eadaoin, Ed and Naoise. Photo: Martin McKeown