Retiring St Brigid's College Derry principal guest of honour at Mayoral reception

The event also recognised the college’s award of Local Women’s Post-Primary School of the Year.
“Pádraig has went above and beyond for the community and worked tirelessly to ensure that pupils, regardless of their starting point or background, have the opportunity to succeed.
"He has a relentless commitment to the local community and a co-education, all ability school which caters for the needs of all pupils,” a spokesperson said.
Pádraig Ó Mianáin was joined at the event by his wife Bernadette and children Caoilte, Oisin, Marcus and Naoise as well as his parents Colette and Paddy and other relatives.
Also attending were Board of Governors members Michael Wilson, Conchur O Braoin, Aisling Mullan, Gareth McAlinden, Gerry McMonagle, Sean McCay and Fiona Kelly.
Pictured at the event are Pádraig Ó Mianáin with his wife Bernadette and children Caoilte, Oisin, Marcus and Naoise.
Photo: Martin McKeown
Pictured at the event are Pádraig Ó Mianáin with his wife Bernadette and parents Colette and Paddy with his children and family members, Oisin, Caoilte, Caoimhe, Sean, Duailtin, Joe, Marcus,, Siuinin, Eadaoin, Ed and Naoise.
Photo: Martin McKeown
Pictured at the event are members of the Board of Governors, Michael Wilson, Conchur O Braoin, Aisling Mullan, Gareth McAlinden, Gerry McMonagle, Sean McCay and Fiona Kelly
Photo: Martin McKeown
