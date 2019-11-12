Rev. Latimer in Boston for US launch of book

Rev. David Latimer is in the United States this week for the American launch of his acclaimed memoir which tells the story of his remarkable friendship with the late Martin McGuinness.

‘A Leap of Faith’ will be unveiled at the opening reception of the Golden Bridges Conference which takes place at the Irish Consulate in Boston on Thursday.

During his stay in the US, Rev. Latimer - minister at First Derry Presbyterian Church - will also speak at a number of functions in the Greater Boston area before taking part in events in Rochester (New York State) and New York City.

Rev. Latimer, who is donating all his royalties from the book to the North West Cancer Centre in Derry, said he’s very much looking forward to “spreading the word” of his friendship with the former IRA commander.

He told the ‘Journal’: “The continuing close interest in Martin McGuinness, who transitioned to become a peacemaker and statesman par excellence, shows no signs of waning.

“Indeed, it is my experience that people, both at home and abroad, continue to reflect on his life and contemplate the difference his political leadership would make were he still with us.

“My task is to enthusiastically promote the man whom I had the immense privilege of knowing and working alongside for ten years and to keep his vision of a better future alive.”