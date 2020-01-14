Rev. Latimer to deliver Bloody Sunday lecture

This year’s Bloody Sunday memorial lecture will be delivered by local Presbyterian minister, Rev. David Latimer.

Dr Latimer, who is to retire as minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church at the end of January, will speak at the public event which takes place on Friday, January 31.

Bloody Sunday Trust Chairperson, Tony Doherty, says Rev. Latimer has made a “huge contribution to the political and ecumenical life of the city since taking up post at First Derry in 1988.”

He added: “He has proven to be a great friend of the Bloody Sunday families, speaking passionately and

eloquently at the Rossville Street monument each January... This is a significant lecture and an important statement of where the city is at in terms of conflict transformation and leadership.”

Rev. Latimer says it will be a “huge personal privilege” to deliver this year’s lecture.

“The symbolism of this bridge-building invitation, by the Bloody Sunday Trust, is hugely significant,” he said.

“For far too long, people – both in our city and beyond – have chosen to live apart. The time to break new ground and get to know one another has arrived. Taking new steps is the only way to bring about improvement.”

The lecture will take place at the North West Learning Disability Centre, Destined, Foyle Valley Railway Museum, Foyle Road, Derry, at 8pm. Everyone welcome.