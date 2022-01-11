Revealed: site of new cemetery for Derry

Fields acquired on Mullenan Road for new cityside cemetery site. DER2201GS – 004

Situated at Mullenan Road - just yards from the border with Co. Donegal - the lands have the capacity to accommodate thousands of burial spaces.

The rural site itself stretches over 28 acres.

To put this into context, it’s estimated that one acre can fit 15 tennis courts.

It’s understood Derry City & Strabane District Council purchased the property for £510,000.

It was acquired following negotiation with Land and Property Services (on behalf of Council) and the landowner and following Council approval.

The site includes a former working farm and the surrounding land has been farmed by the same family for more than 350 years.

It’s understood parts of some of the farm buildings date back 200 years.

The site itself is bounded by Mullenan Road and Ballougry Road which overlooks the River Foyle.

Derry & Strabane Council says the cemetery will provide burial space for at least 20 years.

In recent years, there has been growing concern in the north west about a lack of burial space.

Only last year, it emerged there were fewer than 400 plots available at Derry’s City Cemetery on Lone Moor Road.

The decision to acquire the new land was made “following over 10 years of extensive work by council teams to define, seek, investigate and assess a number of sites on the west bank of the city”, a DCSDC spokesman said.

The Mullenan Road acquisition also allows for “potential further expansion on to adjoining lands”, he added.

Council says it now plans to “engage with all relevant stakeholders in taking this strategic project forward”.

A former Mayor of Derry says the new cemetery proposals could take up to five years to realise.

John Boyle, of the SDLP, believes the Mullenan Road site represents the best opportunity for the future.

He added: “However, it could take a further five years for this new burial ground to come on stream and, as a result, it was an immediate requirement to progress with the new extension to the City Cemetery on lands at Southway.”

Just last week, Council gave the go-ahead for a plan to increase the short-term capacity at the City Cemetery on adjoining land below Kildrum Gardens in Creggan.

The project will create space for an additional 950 plots.

Councillors were told that, without the new extension, there may be nowhere to conduct burials on the cityside from 2023 until the new cemetery at Mullenan Road is ready.