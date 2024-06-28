Review: Conor McGinty's 'Revival' is a stunning show that had the audience shouting for more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor McGinty’s new show ‘Revival’ is one that most definitely stirs the emotions.

The Derry singer’s original new show had its debut in the gorgeous surroundings of The Ebrington Hotel and over the course of the night, guests’ emotions veered from tears, to laughter, to shouts of joy and they were all eventually on their feet, singing and dancing.

The show combines Conor’s self-penned story of two fictional characters, Danny Sullivan and Nancy Bradley. The ‘Voice from Beyond,’ tells the couple’s love story in stages, with Conor then performing a song or songs that correlate with the part of the story that has just been told.

It works extremely well and keeps the audience engaged and waiting for more. The story is based in the 1940s, but the music combined both the traditional and modern. Conor’s voice is outstanding. His soaring vocals led to more than one standing ovation.

Conor McGinty on stage during the show.

From the emotive ‘Grace’ to the iconic ‘The Town I Loved So Well,’ and the lively ‘The Rattlin’ Bog,’ each song was perfectly chosen. A special mention must to to the seven-piece live band, who were flawless and really did ‘raise the roof’.

The setting of The Ebrington Hotel allowed for a certain intimacy that made the event seem like a personal concert and Conor’s friendly, easy way with his audience only added to this.

‘Revival’ also very much celebrates Derry, its people, talent and history. By the end, the audience were on their feet, singing and dancing with each other like they were all old friends.