Review: Deirdre O’Kane and David O’Doherty reveal Derry connections at Kilkenny Cat Laughs gig

David O'Doherty's Derry connections are well enough known - the Dublin comic's great grandfather hailing from Creggan Street originally.

But who knew we can claim Deirdre O'Kane as well?

When Corkonian Master of Ceremonies Andrew Ryan introduced the Louth-born comedian to the Millennium Forum, he told the audience she had been insistent back stage that she was 'from Derry'.

This was confirmed when O'Kane took to the stage. Her mother, she said, was a 'McLaughlin from Grafton Terrace'.

O’Doherty and O’Kane were in town recently for the first ever visit of the iconic Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival to Derry.

They were on a stellar bill of comics that featured Rich Hall, Neil Delamere, Susie McCabe, Vittorio Angelone, Emma Doran, Shane Todd and Scott Bennett.

Ryan reminded the crowd that they were being treated to the best line-up of comedy anywhere in Europe on that particular night.

The audience who came out despite what had turned out to be a particularly rainy Bank Holiday Monday were treated to over two hours of top class comedy from some of the best in the business.

The format for the Nine Lives Derry Gala was typical of a standard stand-up night with each comic completing a 10 minute routine.

There was a real sense that the comedians relished the competition and camaraderie.

Greater variety was enjoyed by the audience too, who rather than enjoy an hour of material from a top billing and a support act, got diverse material from nine acts in total, linked throughout by the repartee of the compère.

Rich Hall and David O’Doherty’s musical comedy was a particular highlight.

Hall, after tearing into the current US administration and its constituency in his native land, hilariously serenaded an audience member in one of the front rows, having been drawn to him by his ‘flannel shirt’.

O’Doherty touched on his Derry roots – telling the audience how his great-grandfather Seamus had left Derry in 1914 to prepare for ‘a bit of a festival in Dublin in 1916’.

The routine of Glaswegian comic Susie McCabe, who has performed in Derry before but not in a venue the size of the Forum, suited the local audience with McCabe joking how it can sometimes seem the North is one of the only places she can come where people understand her and vice-versa.

Neil Delamere’s material was as sharp-witted and responsive as ever.

The Offally-native is one of those rarest of stand-ups in Ireland in that he is equally comfortable discussing and lampooning the affairs of the day and cultural and political mores south and north of the border.

Rounding off the evening Ryan advised that the promoters of Nine Lives Derry were very keen to make visits to the city routine.

The Nine Lives Derry Gala on May 26 was a partnership between Kilkenny Cat Laughs and Shine & TSW Management.

Founded in 1995, the Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival has earned its reputation as the comedians' festival, creating an environment where anything can happen.

Let’s hope its Derry edition becomes a regular event.