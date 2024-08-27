Review: 'Nancy Boy Shenanigans' a beacon of LGBTQAI+ theatre from Derry's Michael Kerrigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nancy Boy Shenanigans is directed by JP Conaghan, produced by Shá Gillespie, designed by Caoimhe Sweeney, costumes design by Sara Ni Chuireain, stage managed by Grace Doherty and written by Michael Kerrigan.

The cast consists of one man, Andy Doherty, who metamorphosises from one character to the next to take the audience on a journey from 1972 to 1975 through the eyes of the main character, Michael Kerrigan, as he joins the Gay Rights movement stemming from Trinity College.

The show takes you back to a time of conflict and activism, following the local Derry man and veteran activist as he battles with love, class and how violence was an ever present threat for gay rights activists during the 1970s.

Nancy Boy Shenanigans is rife with Derry dialect and conversations people would have had at the time, taking you back to the 70s. However, if you are not familiar with Derry or Ireland in the 70s, some of the show aspects may be lost on you as it relies on you knowing the history of Ireland and Derry back then.

Andy Doherty as Michael Kerrigan in Nancy Boy Shenanigans

Standing alone on stage is Andy Doherty, but if you closed your eyes, you might imagine a whole cast of actors.

Doherty had a phenomenal presence on stage. He illustrates the period and the people of the 70s with precision and flair, letting every character breathe and stand out, even if he plays them for only one scene.

JP Conaghan's direction helps Doherty portray characters with his physicality, giving them their own posture and mannerisms, expertly drawing the line between the many characters he played.

The only objects joining Doherty on stage are a chair and a table, which are used intelligently, making the most of the quaint set. For example, the table gets turned upright to be a podium for speakers. By using so little, the direction creates something larger.

Nancy Boy Shenanigans.

Helping Doherty portray the characters and locations was the lighting, music and projection on the screen behind him.

The lighting has you in the room with the character but also gives you a glimpse into his more subtle feelings. In the darker scenes, the lighting can make the room feel heavy.

Aiding you to connect with Michael is the music accompanying Doherty on set. He worked in rhythm with the music, creating a greater sense of character, emphasising the difference between his performance of Michael and everyone else.

The projections show where Michael is on his journey, whether in Derry or Dublin.

Set of Nancy Boy Shenanigans.

Without spoiling how Michael changes during his journey, you can see how he is learning and growing through the character costume design. By the end of the show, you know he has changed.

In the Journal’s viewing, it had a full audience, and there were tears and laughs, ending in a standing ovation for everyone involved in the making of the show.

Overall, the show was brilliant, highlighting a true important story from Derry, respectfully and beautifully, with the only issue being the possibility of a limited audience with its unique references.

The show hopes to open again in a variety of locations, sharing Michael’s story.

Andy Doherty as Michael Kerrigan in Nancy Boy Shenanigans.

Nancy Boy Shenanigans opened on August 22 in The Playhouse, to two sold-out shows.

The run of the show was dedicated to Nell McCafferty, who passed away peacefully on August 21.

Watch the video above of reactions post show, from the production team and Andy Doherty.