Review of the Year 2024: March - Huge turnouts at parades and rallies

There was standing room only at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in March as hundreds of people impacted by defective blocks packed into a public meeting to hear the response of politicians to ‘The People’s Document’.

The People’s Document was informed by those living through the defective blocks crisis. One of the strongest messages emanating from the meeting was that the current scheme was not working and, as described by campaigner Michael Doherty, there were so many ‘obstacles in place’ that only a ‘trickle’ of houses are getting through.

As spring sprung in earnest, Derry hosted its largest ever St Patrick’s Day parade, while other celebrations also attracted record numbers across the north west.

In his St. Patrick’s Day sermon, the Bishop of Derry said he believed this was now a ‘crucial time’ for the church in Ireland.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney.

Parishioners were told of those within the church who will ‘criticise anybody who takes a risk or has an initiative’.

"The desire for a comfortable life can be very strong in church and outside of it. But it is not very smart to keep doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results,” the Bishop said.

Junior doctors at Altnagelvin and GP surgeries took part in a historic strike for improved pay and conditions in March, while in other developments there was good and bad infrastructure news for the city as major housing and commercial developments were green-lit for Ebrington, while the long campaigned for barriers along the Foyle bridge were effectively ruled out by the NI government as they said they couldn’t provide the £10.8m needed for the potentially life-saving feature.