Revised plans for student housing in Rosemount area of Derry submitted

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received plans for student accommodation at a vacant home in Rosemount.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to convert the dwelling, at 29 Park Avenue, to a 20-bedroom PBSA (purpose built student accommodation) block.

Plans include the erection of a two-storey rear extension and a single storey side extension.

An accompanying Design and Access Supporting statement said the property is within walking distance of both Magee University and North West Regional College, but has been vacant for several years due to a fire.

Council has received plans to convert a vacant building at Park Avenue, to a 20-bed student accommodation building. (Pic: Design and Access Supporting statement)

“Due to anti-social behaviour the building had to be secured by bricking up all openings,” the statement added. “However there has continued to be a degree of anti-social behaviour in the ancillary buildings to the rear of the property.

“Due to this we have demolished the roofs of the sheds to the rear as to deter any loitering/ antisocial behaviour emanating from the site.

“The building is abandoned but is structurally sound. However, a considerable degree of renovation and upgrade is required as to enable re-purpose of property.

“The cost of this potential upgrade would be considerable and not economically viable as a project for single family occupation.

“Initial plans were to demolish the existing property and construct purpose-built 44-bed student accommodation. This initial proposal was submitted under [council’s] Pre Application Discussion (PAD) process. During this process the Planning representative highlighted the potential for over-development of the site and directed us to reduce the proposed scheme. We now propose to retain the existing structure and intend to renovate with extension to provide a 20-bed purpose built large scale managed student accommodation scheme.

“This scheme is to protect the existing character of the area, address ongoing concerns with regards to anti-social behaviour emanating from the building whilst providing modern and managed student accommodation in the area.”

Earlier this summer, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald confirmed that programme business case for the expansion of Magee to 10,000 students was due to be completed in September,

There are plans for a dedicated marketing campaign to attract students to Magee, proposals to maximise the economic impact of the expansion for businesses and widening access and participation initiatives.

"Work is also under way on addressing the student accommodation requirements to support the expansion,” Dr. Archibald said in June.