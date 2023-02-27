Ride-on lawnmower, child's quad bike, trailer and chain saw stolen in Derry

Detectives investigating a report of a burglary in Drumahoe during which a ride-on lawnmower was stolen are appealing for information.

It's believed the orange-coloured Husqvarna ride-on mower and a red-coloured child's quad bike were stolen from a shed on Killennan Road sometime overnight, between 10.30pm on Sunday February 26 and 4.30am on Monday, February 27.

Detectives believe the theft of the machinery may be related to two other burglaries reported in the area.

On Monday morning, an Ifor Williams trailer, 12 foot by six foot, was reported as stolen from a shed in the vicinity of Tirbracken Road and Oeghill Road in Drumahoe. It's believed the trailer was stolen sometime between 4.30pm on February 23 and around 7.20am on Monday.

On 24th February, items including a chain saw and skill saw were stolen from a shed on Gortree Road in Drumahoe sometime between 5pm on February 22 and 10am on February 24.

Detectives believe these incidents may be linked and appeal to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 206 27/02/23. Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar pieces of machinery for sale in suspicious circumstances.