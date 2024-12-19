The Rio Ferdinand Foundation have hosted a Christmas celebration to help break barriers and promote inclusivityy at St Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan.

The festive community event was part of a partnership commitment to empowering communities through diverse and inclusive programmes and was held in partnership with Choice Housing, North-West Youth Services and the African Caribbean Network.

Open to all, the event celebrated the shared cultural fabric of the city and showcased the rich tapestry of African music, Irish dance, and cuisines from Africa to help broaden cultural understanding and appreciation.

The festive celebration was part of a community cohesion programme of work piloted by Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation that unites communities, celebrates culture and diversity, and the parters said it “demonstrates that if we can pull people together, we can create a more inclusive society”.

Representatives of the various organisers enjoying the festivities in Creggan.

A total of 250 people of all ages attended the celebration at St Mary’s Youth Club, Creggan, and those gathered also had the opportunity to participate in DJ workshops, and to learn about the support networks and services across the city. A special guest in a big red suit also made a surprise appearance.

Doreen Murugi, Chairperson of ACCN said: "Christmas is a time for unity, love, and shared humanity. For the African Caribbean Network, it symbolizes a celebration of cultural diversity, community belonging, and the power of togetherness.

"It’s a season where different traditions come together to create joy, warmth, and a shared sense of home.

"This event reflects our commitment to fostering inclusion, breaking down barriers, and strengthening the bonds that make our community vibrant."

Attendees enjoying the food and the craic at the festive celebration.

Michael McDonnell, Choice Housing Group Chief Executive added: “Choice Housing is proud to support this event through the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Housing for All Shared Housing Programme. Our Rosses Gate development demonstrates our commitment to shared housing and inclusive communities.

"We are committed to supporting the local communities across the areas we provide housing in and our partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation has further enhanced this commitment.

“A key element of this collaboration is the support we can offer young people in these communities. This particular project will work with young people across Derry/Londonderry, where they will avail of the opportunity to develop relationships across communities, develop an understanding and awareness of other cultures and develop new skills that will help them in the future.”

Rio Ferdinand, Founder of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation concluded: “My Foundation has been working with Choice Housing to deliver opportunities to young people from all communities across Northern Ireland.

Surprise guest Santa meeting some of the children.

“This coming together to celebrate community cohesion through sport, music and culture is a great example of what can be achieved when people pull together and I look forward to seeing the training and leadership programmes in action in the coming months.”