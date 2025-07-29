Rise For Palestine is calling for volunteers in Derry today to help lift a huge blanket on the Peace Bridge

Derry's Rise For Palestine is calling for volunteers to take part in a protest and help hold up a huge blanket that represents children killed in Gaza.

Rise For Palestine said that the volunteers are needed to help lift the huge blanket across the Peace Bridge today at 5pm.

The blanket stretches over 40 metres, crafted by Craftivism for Palestine, a collective of women from all 32 counties of Ireland, alongside contributors from Canada, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Greece, England, and beyond.

Rise For Palestine said this project is a bold act of remembrance and resistance and that each square on the blanket represents 10 children that have been killed in Gaza.

“Every stitch is a cry for justice, every square is a child, every meter is a call to act.

“This is our way of standing with Palestine, through craft, care, and action,” said Rise For Palestine.