Rise For Palestine is calling for volunteers in Derry today to help lift a huge blanket on the Peace Bridge
Derry's Rise For Palestine is calling for volunteers to take part in a protest and help hold up a huge blanket that represents children killed in Gaza.
Rise For Palestine said that the volunteers are needed to help lift the huge blanket across the Peace Bridge today at 5pm.
The blanket stretches over 40 metres, crafted by Craftivism for Palestine, a collective of women from all 32 counties of Ireland, alongside contributors from Canada, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Greece, England, and beyond.
