Rita Mullan appointed new principal of Lisneal College in Derry

Rita Mullan has been appointed as the new Principal of Lisneal College.

She takes on the role following the departure of Michael Allen who has moved to take up a new position as Strule Campus Education Advisor.

"The Board of Governors are delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Rita Mullan as the new Principal of Lisneal College. Mrs. Mullan has been a dedicated member of our school community for 28 years, beginning her career at Clondermot High School in 1997,” the school said in a statment.

Mrs. Mullan taught Home Economics and Health and Social Care and was Vice-Principal for the past six years.

“Her knowledge of our school, her commitment to student success, and her inspiring leadership make her the ideal person to lead Lisneal College into its next chapter.

"As Principal, her vision is to build on Lisneal’s strong foundations, raising achievement, nurturing wellbeing, and creating a school where every student feels valued, inspired, and ready for the future,” the school stated.