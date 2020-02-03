Road closed following serious road traffic collision along main Inishowen to Derry road

Gardai have said a man in his mid 30s has been seriously injured in a traffic collision on the main Quigley’s Point to Muff / Derry road in Inishowen this morning (Monday).

There was a heavy garda presence at the scene this morning following the single vehicle road traffic collision, which has resulted in part of the road being closed off.

Gardai divering traffic at Quigley's Point this morning.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Muff are at scene of a single vehicle serious RTC at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Donegal which occurred at approximately 4am this morning, Monday 3rd February, 2020.

“A male driver (mid 30s) is seriously injured. Investigations ongoing, road currently closed, local diversions in place and Gardaí still at scene.”

Diversions have been put in place along a narrow back road and motorists may wish to seek an alternative route.