Robert Ramsey special guest at Foyle Yarnspinners evening of stories, poetry and song

The Foyle Yarnspinners will meet this month on November 11 at 7pm in the Verbal Arts Centre in Bishop Street Within.

The guest this month will be Robert Ramsey, a renowned story teller and spinner of yarns.

This, the organisers have confirmed. will be ‘a night to a remember’.

Everyone is welcome to come along for a night of stories, poetry and song.

Foyle Yarnspinners meet at on the second Monday of every month at Verbal Arts Centre, Bishop Street Within, Derry, BT48 6PU.