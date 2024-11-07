Robert Ramsey special guest at Foyle Yarnspinners evening of stories, poetry and song

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 10:26 BST
The Foyle Yarnspinners will meet this month on November 11 at 7pm in the Verbal Arts Centre in Bishop Street Within.

The guest this month will be Robert Ramsey, a renowned story teller and spinner of yarns.

This, the organisers have confirmed. will be ‘a night to a remember’.

Everyone is welcome to come along for a night of stories, poetry and song.

Foyle Yarnspinners meet at on the second Monday of every month at Verbal Arts Centre, Bishop Street Within, Derry, BT48 6PU.

