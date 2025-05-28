Rocco McGinley Charity Ball to honour 'short and beautiful life' of Buncrana teenager and mark 18th birthday

A charity ball to celebrate the ‘short and beautiful life’ of a much-loved Buncrana teenager, will raise funds for two fantastic charities to mark his 18th birthday.

Rocco McGinley sadly passed away two years ago and would be celebrating his 18th birthday this August.

To honour Rocco and the charities, The Gavin Glynn Foundation and Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, the Rocco Mc Ginley Charity Ball has been organised, in his name, for Friday, August 8 in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

The organising committee told the Journal the ball is being held to honour Rocco’s ‘short but beautiful life and celebrate our many wonderful memories of him.’

The late Rocco McGinley.

It will also provide the opportunity to ‘give back’ to the two main charities who made Rocco’s ‘journey through brain cancer somewhat easier in the 18 months post his diagnosis’, and who have ‘helped the McGinley family through the toughest days of their lives’.

A spokesperson said: “These two charities also help and support the parents, siblings and families of each child going through treatment with expenses, such as transport and accommodation whilst they navigate this scary and difficult time, while also off -setting costs involved in availing of and seeking out treatment options, which are hugely welcomed by many families locally and nationally.”

It is also hoped that enough funds will also be raised to distribute to some local charities.

“We, the committee of the Rocco Mc Ginley Charity Ball are reaching out to all businesses and people to please help us support other families beginning this difficult and scary journey in their lives, which no parent, grandparent, sibling or family member should ever have to go through with a child with a terminal illness.

“So, we are seeking donations or sponsorship of any kind to use as raffle prizes, door prizes, auction Items, and vouchers or any other material items that a business can provide that they feel would be appropriate.

“We do appreciate how business works and understand that it is never possible to sponsor every event that comes along but we would be very much appreciative if anyone could support our event in any way possible.”

Tickets for the Ball will go on sale shortly and are priced at €60 each and it will be tables of 10. Tickets can be purchased by contacting any of the following people and once payment is received the tickets will be distributed. Patricia 00353 860826616, Michelle 00353 863782783, Jacqueline 00353 864005426.

You can also get in touch via the Rocco Mc Ginley 18th Birthday Charity Ball Facebook page.

A fantastic line up of entertainment has been secured for the ball, with music from Matthew Crampsey, David James Band, We love Sax and Jack Gill.

The comperes for the night will be the ‘amazing’ Mickey Doherty and Mark Mc Laughlin, who will be doing the live auction.

“We really hope to make this night a very special and memorable one, not only for Rocco’s family but for everyone attending, as we remember and celebrate Rocco. A beautiful young man who touched the lives of so many people in his very short but powerful 15 years on this earth.”

Keep an eye out on the Rocco Mc Ginley 18th Birthday Charity Ball Facebook page for all upcoming information in regards to Ball and for some fantastic online raffles.

“We so appreciate everyone’s generosity and kindness to us so far with their donations and without the help and support of businesses and people we could not make this possible. So, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”