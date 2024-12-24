Rock bands reunite for Derry post- Christmas Craic-er gig
Two of the bands who performed at the Nerve Centre’s Gweedore Reunion night on Easter Monday are set return to the venue to headline.
Bam Bam and The Calling and Fremonte - who along with Pete Cunnah’s Tie The Boy, Declan McLaughlin, and The Runbacks starred in the April 1 gig - will play at the Nerve’s Christmas Craic-er on, December 27.
Organiser Jim Norris explained: “Taking the stage on the night we have the one and only Bam Bam, who really need no introduction fresh after a wonderful set at the Easter Reunion.
“Joining them we have the evergreen Fremonte who will be belting out all the classics who were also fantastic at the Reunion back in April.
“Last but certainly not least we have a young upcoming band, The Switch, who are undoubtedly set for the big time and we are so excited for you to hear.
“This promises to be a brilliant night not to be missed with a mixture of music to suit everyone's taste and for you all to meet up at a magical time of the year! We will also have Cathy Taylor on DJ duties cranking out all the auld tunes to get you on the dance floor(No Mariah Carey, promise).”
The Easter Monday reunion gig, also organised by Jim Norris and the Nerve Centre, raised more than £5000 for the Derry/Strabane dementia charity DEEDS.
There are still a limited number of tickets left via: https://nervecentre.org/whats-on/nerve-christmas-craic-er
