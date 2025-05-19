Rolling Stone's 'artist you should know' is set come to Derry with double headline act

Acclaimed Folk artists Charles James and the Rise and Tadhg Williams said they are delighted to bring their double headline show to Sandino’s on Wednesday, May 21.

Tadhg Williams, released his debut EP in 2024. To celebrate, he held sold-out shows in Waterford and Dublin and also supported Kingfishr, Hermitage Green, and Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas.

‘This Record is a Nixer’ was hailed as a showcase of Williams’ honest and challenging subject matter and lyricism upon its release. The title track, ‘Nixer’, noted Williams as “a luminary in the contemporary folk music landscape” by Pure M Magazine; while the history graduate’s wartime track, ‘Frank Edwards’ was noted by Hot Press Magazine as one of their Songs of the Year for 2024.

Tadhg William’s debut EP saw airplay across Ireland and the UK, notably receiving support from the BBC, RTÉ, Today FM, Radio Nova and various other local and regional stations.

Charles James and The Rise are described as a cinematic folk band from Donegal, the brain-child of husband-and-wife duo Charles James and Catherine O’Donnell.

The band said they are influenced by the darker side of folk and the more haunting elements of choral music, noting Leonard Cohen, Kris Kristofferson and Jason Isbell as influences.

Charles James and The Rise said they draw inspiration from “the rugged beauty of Donegal and the timeless darkness of folk tradition.”

Recently, they have been named one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s (ES) 20 Artists You Should Know while their debut album is due for release this coming summer.

The double headline tickets are priced at £10 plus booking fee.

You can find the tickets on Tickets.ie or here: https://secure.tickets.ie/Listing/EventInformation/46446/tadhg-williams--the-estate-plus-charles-james--the-rise-sandinos-21-May-2025