Rossville Group in Derry enjoy traditional music workshop as part of Imbolc festival
Vanessa Campbell, Senior Social Worker, Adult Mental Health and Disability Services at the Western Trust said: “Our Rossville Group members enjoyed all the games and activities on offer at the traditional music workshop recently.
"As you can see from the smiles of everyone it was a very enjoyable day and we are very gratefully for the opportunity to participate as part of Imbolc Music Festival. Congratulations to everyone involved in this wonderful music workshop!”
The Rossville Group provides a community based day service to adults with a learning disability. The group has 33 places in a core group and a supported employment project.
Imbolc International Music Festival is one of the highlights of the North West cultural calendar and is renowned for presenting performances by world class artists and championing up-and-coming talent in a range of genres.
