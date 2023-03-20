'Ruby Walk' held in Derry in memory of seven-year-old girl

A sponsored walk in memory of Derry girl Ruby Lynch was held on Saturday morning last. The seven-year-old, who had Down's syndrome, died three and a half years ago leaving her family and friends ‘heartbroken’.

Spirits weren’t dampened at a rain-sodden Ebrington Square for the event organised by the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST), and the city and district’s Mayor, Sandra Duffy was in attendance.

After a ‘warm-up session’ with the girls from FDST, the walk began from the square before making its way over the Peace Bridge, up the quay, under the Craigavon Bridge towards the train station and then back towards Ebrington.

Christopher Cooper, manager of FDST, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring our families and friends along today and to walk in Ruby's memory and it was great to see such a turnout even though we had persistent rain.

“These are always difficult times for her parents and the more people that come out and show their support really means a lot to the family and ourselves here at FDST.

“The positivity and the feedback that we have gotten over the years has proved that we are all here to honour Ruby’s memory.”

The public were able to donate on the day, but Christopher said that donations will be accepted online as well. Anyone looking to make a donation can do so by the link or QR code on the FDST social media.

RUBY'S WALK. . . .The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Christoper Cooper and the group from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust before Saturday's Ruby's Walk. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

FDST's Christopher Cooper pictured at Saturday's Ruby's Walk with his wife Emma and twin sons Jack and Oliver.

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy taking part in the warm-up at Ebrington Square on Saturday.

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with members of Ruby's family before the start of the walk in her memory at Ebrington Square.