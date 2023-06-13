Run with Ray in Buncrana as The Ray D'Arcy Show broadcasts from Inishowen town later this month

Over five days from June 26, Ray will be broadcasting from Buncrana in Donegal, Doorly Park, Sligo, Mullingar in Westmeath, Avondale House and Forest Park in Rathdrum, Wicklow, and Corkagh Park, Clondalkin in Dublin from 3pm to 4.30pm. Ray will then join the starting line with runners in each community who have signed up to Run with Ray for 5km! The team are looking for runners, joggers, and walkers from across the country to come along for a fun afternoon of craic, conversation, and community.Over the last number of weeks Ray has been joined by running expert Mary Jennings on the show who has been helping listeners get run ready for the week of June 26. As we get closer to the start line, Ray will be chatting with runners from around the country as they plan to join the team.The aim is to get communities outdoors and moving, Ray D’Arcy said: “We’re delighted to be back on the road for our Run with Ray 5k’s! We know from previous years that these are special events, people who do them, go on to change their lives. I know that sounds like a big statement, but it really does get people into moving around, being more active. So, if you’re out there and around Buncrana, Sligo, Mullingar, Wicklow or Dublin we’d love to see you!”