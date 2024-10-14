Sadness as the body of 23 year old Derry man Donal Armstrong is recovered by Foyle Search and Rescue

Foyle Search and Rescue.

On the morning of Sunday October 13, 23 year old Donal Armstrong was found by Foyle Search and Rescue after a 15 day search.

Donal Armstrong went missing on September 28, which prompted the search for his body by Foyle Search and Rescue.

On a social media post, a spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said: “Earlier this morning on day 15, shortly before our teams and family and friends of Donal Armstrong began our co-ordinated search, Boyne Rescue found a body. Both organisations then worked together to return Donal home to his family.”

Foyle search and rescue thanked everyone who supported the Armstrong family over the two week search.

“Whether it was searching, providing refreshments or simply supporting them. It has warmed our hearts. Our sincerest thoughts are with the Armstrong family in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. May Donal rest in peace.”

The Papyrus hopeline is available at 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]

Alternatively, in NI the Lifeline helpline is 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans line is 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123; and Childline is 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808; or ring The Samaritans on 116-123.