Sadness as the body of 23 year old Derry man Donal Armstrong is recovered by Foyle Search and Rescue
Donal Armstrong went missing on September 28, which prompted the search for his body by Foyle Search and Rescue.
On a social media post, a spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said: “Earlier this morning on day 15, shortly before our teams and family and friends of Donal Armstrong began our co-ordinated search, Boyne Rescue found a body. Both organisations then worked together to return Donal home to his family.”
Foyle search and rescue thanked everyone who supported the Armstrong family over the two week search.
“Whether it was searching, providing refreshments or simply supporting them. It has warmed our hearts. Our sincerest thoughts are with the Armstrong family in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. May Donal rest in peace.”
The Papyrus hopeline is available at 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]
