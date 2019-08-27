Sadness at announcement Farren’s of Moville is to close

One of Inishowen’s most well known and loved shops is to close its doors.

Farren’s in Moville is a favourite of both locals and tourists - many of them from Derry.

It owners announced on the business’ Facebook page that, after 20 years, they have ‘decided to cease operating the business and move on to new ventures.’

They added: “To all of you who have kindly supported us over the last 20 years we wish to say a very heartfelt thank you. No business would exist without loyal customers and the local support which we received over the last 20 years enabled us to stay operating and keep the door open!

“As many of you know this business was started by my dad, Patsy Farren, back in 1961 so it has been operating now for 58 years.

“We would like to thank all the staff who have helped and supported us from day one. There are too many names to mention here but you all know who you are and your support over the years is very much appreciated.

“To our suppliers, many of whom we have come to know on a personal level, you have been a pleasure to do business with. Thank you.

“We couldn’t finish this post without saying a special thank you also to our customers from Derry and Northern Ireland. Moville is a seaside town and as such it very much depends on that important cross-border trade. We have been happy to serve you ice cream etc. for all these years!

“So, from ourselves and the Farren and Foynes families, thank you all very, very, much. Patricia and Denis.”

Many people have commented on the post and expressed their shock and sadness at the closure. The facebook page is www.facebook.com/farrens.moville