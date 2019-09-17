Saint Sister back in Derry for gig at the Glassworks

Saint Sister will return to Derry on Friday, September 20, to perform at The Glassworks.

Since first gliding onto the Irish music scene in 2014 they have continuously delivered superbly polished and highly listenable music.

Building on their early promise, Morgan MacIntyre’s and Derry-native Gemma Doherty’s debut album, ‘Shape of Silence’, is mesmerising from the outset, enveloping you in layers of beautiful vocals and shimmering, beguiling atmosphere.

Saint Sister’s music draws from early Celtic harp traditions, 60s folk and electronic pop to create ‘atmosfolk’ - a mix of soulful vocal harmonies, dreamy synth and electro-acoustic harp.

Support comes from Dublin singer and composer Rachael Lavelle who has been casting spells around Ireland and abroad with a haunting music that is at once gothic and euphoric. Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saint-sister-tickets-61885360780