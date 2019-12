Creggan Community Collective have been informed that Santa will be visiting An Cró Mór on Saturday, December 21 from 3pm to 5pm.

From 3pm to 4pm there will be a silent Santa for children with sensory needs.

Following on from this, from 4pm to 5pm, Santa will be speaking with all the boys and girls and all are welcome to come along to the local community office at 33 Cromore Gardens.

All children attending on Saturday will receive a small free gift.