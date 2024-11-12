Santa returns to Richmond Centre this Saturday with Winter Market, new grotto and more
The celebrations will begin at 10.30am this Saturday, November 16 on Level 1, followed by Santa’s arrival, in style, at the Ferryquay entrance, after 11am. The grotto will then open on Level 1 at 12 noon.
The Richmond Centre said the fun and festivities will also include the chance to meet the cast of this year’s Millennium Forum pantomime, ‘Aladdin.’ There will also be face painting, plus festive arts and crafts on Level 3 and everyone can explore Santa’s Winter Market on Level 3, with with unique finds, local crafts, and holiday cheer. Everyone will also be able to try their luck with the festive lucky dip.
Plus, discover exclusive offers in select stores as the Richmond Centre kicks off 40 years of magic.
The Richmond Centre will also host its very first Winter Market on December 8, from 1-5 pm, and it is free for the public to attend.
This, too, will feature a fantastic lineup of local vendors offering unique products and crafts.
See https://www.richmondcentre.co.uk/ for more details.
