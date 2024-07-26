LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Saoirse-Monica Jackson attends the British Vogue and Netflix celebration for the BAFTA Television Awards at Dovetale at 1 Hotel Mayfair on May 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for British Vogue)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has told of how proud she was to keep her Derry accent as ‘Misia’ in Netflix’s exciting and newly-released series, The Decameron.

The Decameron, which is released on July 25 on the streaming platform, is loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection of the same name.

The ‘soapy dark comedy’, as it’s described by Netflix, ‘examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic.’

When The Black Death strikes hard in the Italian countryside in 1348, a handful of nobles retreat to a grand villa with their servants.

‘Misia’ is the co-dependent servant of Pampinea, who has a ‘a large dowry and a loathsome personality’.

Misia derives much self-worth from pleasing her, but also has a fierce side and the ensemble cast very much share the screen, the laughs, the darkness and the lines.

Speaking to the Journal, (with slight character spoilers but no plot details ahead), Saoirse-Monica told how she relished the role of Misia and how she ‘cannot wait’ for everyone to see the show.

"I think it’s so different from anything else I’ve done before and it was so fun to play those power dynamics. I think everyone who is in it is fantastic.

THE DECAMERON. (L to R) Zosia Mamet as Pampinea and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia in Episode 105 of The Decameron. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2023

"I also felt like it (Misia) was a really good depiction of what it feels like to be so oppressed and put upon and emotionally manipulated – how anxious and easy you are to sway to change your mind. All those things, I found really, really fascinating.

"Performance-wise, you just feel like you nearly go with the waves that come. That’s what you’re like when the stakes are that high; when you’re around someone that’s toxic it almost feel like that – it’s like Whack-A-Mole, one problem comes after another.

"With Misia, I remember talking to the writer (Kathleen Jordan) and her saying it was really important to have a character like Misia and for that character to have the profound arc that she has. And, for it not to be that one person says to her, you know: ‘You’re being mentally coerced or abused.’ She doesn’t have like, one ‘Eureka!’ moment. It takes a long time to get out of those toxic relationships and eventually, the penny does drop with her, but that loyalty is still there.

"It’s a quite complicated human emotion, loyalty, so playing with that was really fascinating. We get to the point in the series where Misia has to make really hard decisions. Obviously, the whole point of the series is about class systems and how the working class are treated and Kathleen said to me, early on, she really wanted a depiction of a character that wasn’t snarling behind someone’s back and didn’t think they were cleverer than their master. Because, still today, that’s what it’s like and it was a really good depiction of that.”

THE DECAMERON. (L to R) Tony Hale as Sirisco, Karan Gill as Panfilo, Lou Gala as Neifile, Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea, Tanya Reynolds as Licisca, and Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo in Episode 103 of The Decameron. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2023

The Decameron was shot in the iconic Cinecittà in Rome, a famous studio founded in 1937 and considered the hub of Italian cinema.

Saoirse-Monica quipped that the ‘amazing experience’ made her feel like she was ‘living my Lizzie McGuire moment – ‘This is What Dreams Are Made Of!’

"The studios felt very laced and layered with history, with loads of great directors and actors coming through it. The Italians are so talented with their craftmanship and artistry and are such, beautiful, big thinkers when it comes to art and I think that reads really well in the show.”

Alongside Saoirse-Monica, the ten-strong leading cast also includes Tanya Reynolds, Jessica Plummer, Douggie McMeekin, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Leila Farzad, Amar Chadha-Patel, Zosia Mamet and Tony Hale and early reviews have hailed their collective chemistry as well as their individual performances.

Saoirse-Monica outlined how being part of that team was a rewarding and ‘remarkable experience’.

“I was going into it and when you hear it was 10 leading actors, I expected we’d have loads of time off, but it was full on. We do so many ensemble scenes, where we’re all working together. The tone of this show was so specific, going into it. ‘The Favourite’ movie was used as a reference.

She continued: “ I think every actor brings in a unique level of comedy that, together, makes this amazing tapestry. But, everyone is sort of offering something different. So, it really felt like a shared, joint experience to make it and I love when it feels like that. My favourite thing about my job is working with other people.”

Saoirse-Monica also shared that she felt working so closely with Zosia Mamet made her a ‘better actor’.

"I love learning from other people and getting better at it. So it has been amazing. It’s a part I’m really proud of and I really did love Misia. There’s a really special spark to her.”

The Decameron’s costumes were designed by Academy Award winner Gabriella Pescucci, who worked with costume designer Uliva Pizzetti.

While many other characters costumes are elaborate, Misia’s is far from so.

This, said Saoirse-Monica, very much lent itself to the character.

"She’s so downtrodden and Pampinea is beyond abusive. The rest of the servant’s costumes are so much better. Her costume is basically a sack, with a hole cut out and that’s all she’s given. She’s malnourished and Pampinea is quite happy to let her live like that. I was happy with her costumes and hair and I don’t think Misia had time for vanity or ‘dolling herself up,’ as we say in Derry.

"I always imagine she got like a knight’s helmet and that’s how she did her haircut – just went around it and that was it.”

Her hair, however, did allude to the fierce woman within.

“The lady, Claudia, who designed our hair, has also done some amazing work and really wanted Misia to have this ‘warrior’ haircut and that Joan of Arc haircut. That’s what it’s inspired from and when you work with people who are so talented, you want to lend yourself to delivering their creative vision. But, I don’t think I’m going to be getting GQ’S ‘Sexist Woman of the Year’ from this job!”

Another element of Misia – and, of course, Saoirse-Monica herself- is her unmistakable Derry accent. Saoirse-Monica said while she is always eager to incorporate her accent into characters, she did initially have some reservations in giving it to Misia.

"I think it’s amazing that I’ve got my own accent in it. I’m working so much in English and American accents at the moment.

"I did have reservations, I’m not going to lie. Being the only Irish person in the show and being a maid and having an Irish accent. But, there was actually so much to take from it and I remember Lisa McGee (Derry Girls writer and creator) saying to me after Derry Girls ended: ‘Please try and make sure you always work in your Derry accent and keep it going, as we have barely seen it’.

"So, when I get the chance to do it, I feel very proud to do it.”

Looking ahead, she’s very excited to be attending the New York premiere with her Mammy.

"I think those things are so special. My mammy hasn’t been to New York before. We’re big ‘Sex and the City’ fans and to be able to share those moments together will be so lovely.”

She is also excited for local audiences to see her in ‘The Decameron’ and to find out what they think.

“But I think I’m going to be rinsed about this wig!”

‘The Decameron’ is streaming on Netflix from July 25.