THE DECAMERON. (L to R) Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea and Tony Hale as Sirisco in Episode 102 of The Decameron. Cr. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2023

Derry actor Saoirse-Monica Jackson is ‘Misia’ in Netflix’s new series of ‘The Decameron’ which dropped on screens today, July 25.

Read on if you want to find out about the series.

What’s it about?

The Black Death strikes hard in the Italian countryside in 1348, and a handful of nobles retreat to a grand villa with their servants. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp descends into a race for survival in this ‘soapy dark comedy’.

The scramble for survival is brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.

Creator Kathleen Jordan was very loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection ‘The Decameron.’

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes, between 45 to 60 minutes each.

Who created the show?

The Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer is Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess) while the Executive Producers are Jenji Kohan (Glow, Teenage Bounty Hunters, Orange Is the New Black), Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann for Tilted Productions

The Director/Executive Producer is Michael Uppendahl, for episodes 1-2, 7-8 and Andrew DeYoung (episodes 3-4), as well as Anya Adams for (episodes 5-6).

Who are the cast?

The acclaimed cast are Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer and Tanya Reynolds.

Where was it filmed?

‘The Decameron’ was shot at Cinecittà in Rome, a famous studio founded in 1937 and considered the hub of Italian cinema

Who does Saoirse-Monica Jackson play?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Misia, the codependent servant of Pampinea. Misia adores her demanding master and derives much self-worth from pleasing her. She believes in inherent differences between the classes, and has only ever imagined a life where she’s permanently attached to Pampinea’s side. Misia has a fierce side – she is not afraid to offend in pursuit of her boss’s needs. But when Pampinea becomes unhinged, Misia must choose between going down with the ship and charting a course through uncharted waters.

Can I watch it with the kids?

‘The Decameron’ has an age rating of 15 on Netflix.