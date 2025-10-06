Say hello to 'Evie' - new speciality coffee shop opens in Derry's Craft Village

The name of Derry’s newest speciality coffee shop, ‘Evie,’ is inspired by its owners’ young daughter, who is ‘over the moon’ to see her name above the door.

It is also appropriate then, that the coffee shop, located in the bustling Craft Village, is the latest in the family for Sean Breslin and Katie McConnell, who are also known as the partnership behind the city’s adored ‘Yum Cakes’.

While the latter is iconic for its cakes and bakes, ‘Evie’ centres on speciality coffees, handcrafted bread and pastries, ‘light bites’ and a chilled, relaxed vibe.

Like everything Sean and Katie do, it is also focused on a top quality, customer-focused and locally-produced experience.

Sean Breslin outside the new speciality coffee shop, 'Evie'.

‘Evie’ opened in May and speaking to the Journal, Sean said he has been delighted with its success so far.

“It has been busier than we have expected it to be, which is brilliant.

"We’ve always loved coffee and wanted to bring different coffees to Derry. Yum Cakes is its own thing and people love what we do there. We also wanted to focus on the ‘coffee culture’ side of things, which has got so, so popular.

"When we first started with Yum Cakes, I think there were only about three of us doing similar thing, but now there are coffee shops everywhere. We were talking, one night, about how nice the sandwiches we were making were and how focusing on that and great coffee could also really work as a different project.”

As luck would have it, they were then asked if they knew anyone interested in locating in the Craft Village. They jumped at the chance themselves.

"It’s such a great space. We’re really lucky, too, in that the outside area is covered. That’s something we really want to highlight with ‘Evie.’ It’s a brilliant place for children to sit, run around and just have some space and freedom, while parents etc can enjoy their coffee, knowing the kids are safe. They can sit inside, just metres away and we have large windows here to easily see out. Or, they can sit outside. It’s good in all weathers, as well.”

Sean and Katie knew they wanted to focus on great coffee and have worked for a long time with White Star Coffee in Belfast, who Sean credited with being ‘an amazing help and support’ to them.

They also offer coffees from local roasters, including in Derry and others from across Europe, including Sweden and Amsterdam and America.

Before Evie opened, they tested out lots of different breads and butchers and source from ‘Blistered Bread’ in Letterkenny and Zaks Bread in Belfast.

"Our ethos is to use as local as we can. Baking and bread making are different and the breads we have here are excellent.”

They are also planning numerous events at ‘Evie’ and will regularly hold ‘Wellness Tuesdays.’ A recent night included yoga, breathwork and meditation, which, of course, included coffee or matcha afterwards.

It was also important for Sean and Katie to ensure a ‘really lovely vibe’ in Evie, which they are confident they have created.

“It has such a lovely vibe and we’re really lucky to have such a great space. We’re really looking forward to putting on more events.”