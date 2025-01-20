Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and student groups from secondary schools across the North West set off for the Italian Alps at the weekend, marking the commencement of the second year of Topflight for Schools’ successful ski programme to Verona from City of Derry Airport.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our winter ski programme for 2025. Topflight for Schools are the number one school ski specialists across Ireland and are absolute experts in what they do. We are so proud to partner with them again on this wonderful offering for our local school children the Northwest, especially from the convenience of their local Airport.

“With reduced travel time and cost for school representatives and parents in their journey to the Airport, and a time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to the departure gate for school staff and children travelling, we pride ourselves on providing a fast, friendly and relaxing experience at City of Derry Airport.” Martin Turbitt, Ski Sales Specialist at Topflight For Schools said: “Topflight For Schools is delighted to once again operate a direct flight from City of Derry Airport to Verona, Italy, offering schools in the Northwest a seamless opportunity to experience the magic of Italy’s snow-covered slopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building on the tremendous success of the 2024 ski season, this year’s 180-seater flight will transport eager students and teachers directly to the heart of Italy’s premier ski destinations. Departing from a convenient local hub, the flight has proven to be an attractive option for regular school groups and first-time trip organizers alike.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at CoDA, with Volotea captain and crew.

“We are thrilled to provide local schools with a convenient and hassle-free way to introduce their students to the joys of skiing."

“City of Derry Airport offers unmatched accessibility for schools in the northwest, and we’re excited to see so many new groups join our ski tours this year.”

Following the high level of interest received on the ski programme, seats have now been released for families and groups to avail of on the Verona service for January and February 2025.

Flights are priced from £99pp one way for seat only, including taxes and 20kg hold luggage. Full details on flights are available on the Airport website, along with recommendations on resorts and transfers: www.cityofderryairport.com.

For more information on 2025 Ski Holidays from City of Derry Airport, available for family and group getaways, visit the Airport website: www.cityofderryairport.com