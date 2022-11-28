The development of 119 homes will now be known as Creevagh Heights, which was derived from suggestions made by the school children.

Earlier this year, as construction on the site was underway, Radius Housing launched a competition for primary school children to find a name for the development. Pupils from nearby St John’s Primary School and Holy Child Primary School undertook research on the history of the area, and made suggestions for the name of the development. A shortlist of five was selected by Radius Housing, which was passed to Derry City & Strabane District Council to approve the proposed name, and Creevagh Heights was the winning entry. To recognise the achievements and hard work of the children, Radius presented the children of 10 shortlisted entries with vouchers.

Creevagh Heights is the latest development from Radius Housing, one of the leading social housing providers in Northern Ireland. Radius manage more than 13,500 homes across Northern Ireland and target to build 400 new homes each year.

CREEVAGH HEIGHTS. . . .The winner of the Radius ‘Name The Development’ at Creggan Heights, Derry - Master Jack Taylor, St. John’s PS, pictured on Friday last at his school. Included is Bridie Doherty, Area Housing Manager, Radius, Andrew Lennon, Development Officer, Radius, Raymond McCann, Contracts Manager, P. & K. McKaigue (Building Contractors) and Mrs. Geraldine O’Connor, Principal, St. John’s Primary School, Derry.

The £20m project will see 119 new homes constructed, as well as new sports and community facilities at Sean Dolan’s GAC. The lead contractor is P & K McKaigue and construction is expected to be completed by early 2024.

Speaking as the new name was unveiled by the children from St John’s Primary School, John McLean, Chief Executive of Radius Housing, said “This is an exciting project, which is bringing new homes and community facilities to the Creggan area, and we thought that it was important that the naming legacy of the project should involve the local community. The children from St John’s and Holy Child primary schools really embraced the chance to create a new name, and there were so many excellent suggestions.“However, it was agreed that Creevagh Heights, which came from a suggestion made by the children, captured the location and spirit of the area where the new homes are located looking down over the city. Now all the children can be proud to have played an important role in this wonderful project and the legacy will have on the whole community.”

