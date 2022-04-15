Rachels indie-pop style and unique writing that ‘make the mundane moments mystical,’ paired with the intimate feeling of St Augustine’s Church is sure to make for a wonderful concert.

The gig is the final official stop in Rachel’s Irish tour and she is delighted to be returning to Derry.

“I’ve been to Derry a few times but the most memorable time was when I came to the Nerve Centre for a project set up by someone who was working with students on song writing and music production. I was working with Ram’s Pocket Radio, or Peter J. McCauley, and we were tasked with writing and recording a song and making a music video to go with it, all in the space of 24 hours. It was incredible! It was an amazing feat and we managed to get it all done from start to finish in 24 hours. So, I can’t wait to return and see what happens this time.

“I’ve never been in St Augustine’s before but it sounds beautiful! I love a small, intimate space and I really like playing gigs in places that are pre-loved. A place that has character does a lot of the gig on it’s own. In this circumstance, there’s obviously a religious energy about it but, because it’s a church in a city centre, there’s people passing and people go into the church for certain reasons. A space full of people praying is just a beautiful space in my opinion. It’s the same for a house concert, it gives the opportunity for the performance to flow in a particular way.”

Rachel’s tour will start in Cork on April 26 and finish in Derry on April 30 and she plans to make the most of her time in Ireland.

“I love organising a tour with my agent, especially Irish tours, because I can make sure there’s loads of time in between for fun. There’s so many lovely things to experience and friends to meet so I’m more than happy to have loads of days off. I’ll be bringing my daughter with me on this tour too, which will be interesting. I’m hoping I’ll be able to keep her entertained but I’ve chosen to stay with a lot of friends who have kids so she’ll have a great time, hopefully. We’ll be squeezing in a little sense of a holiday whilst I’m on tour.”

Although Derry is the last official stop of the tour, Rachel will be heading to Belfast after to perform at her friends Bealtaine festival. Rachel will also be releasing a new single shortly before she comes to Derry, so the audience will be treated that too.

Rachel Sermanni will be playing St Augustine's Church on Saturday, April 30 as part of Derry's Jazz Festival.

Tickets are still available here for Rachel Sermanni, supported by Conor Mason in Augustine’s Church on April 30.