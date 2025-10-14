SDLP Foyle MLA said that Derry city centre at times resembles the 'Wild West'

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said that Derry City Centre at times resembles the ‘Wild West,’ particularly Sackville Street, as groups of individuals publicly drink alcohol and engage in antisocial behaviour.

In an Assembly Question, Mr Durkan asked the Minister of Justice, Naomi Long, to outline the PSNI's powers regarding drinking alcohol in public places.

The Foyle MLA said: “Parts of Derry city centre at times now resemble the Wild West, with groups of vulnerable individuals drinking and engaging in antisocial behaviour. This is not only putting them at risk; it is impacting negatively on locals, tourists, and the local economy. Police have lamented the lack of legislation that would permit them to confiscate alcohol from adults and believe that this would be a game-changer in tackling the issue. Will the Minister update us on the work that she and her Department are doing with others to close that legislative loophole?”

In response Mrs Long said: “Conversations with partners are ongoing. The previous joint consultation with DFC on the issue indicated a strong desire for change. We are proposing providing PSNI officers with the additional power to seize and dispose of alcohol in exceptional circumstances, such as certain public order situations.

“We are also exploring whether any other agencies may wish to use enforcement powers, although it is important to note that any power of seizure would be limited to the PSNI. The overall aim is to deliver a modern, enforceable and proportionate framework that balances effective enforcement with individual rights and signposting to support services. There is no desire to penalise vulnerable individuals.”

The Minister of Justice added: “However, as I said, it will be a cross-cutting matter, given that the powers lie between legislation that we can create in the Department of Justice and work that can be done by the Department for Communities.”

Later, after the assembly, Mr Durkan posted on social media, stating: "I called on the Justice Minister for action to tackle public drinking and anti-social behaviour after receiving growing concerns from constituents about Derry city centre, particularly Sackville Street.

“Many have said they feel unsafe, that there are no go areas.

“We need a city centre that’s safe, welcoming, and respectful for everyone. Not a free-for-all.”