SDLP leader Colum Eastwood shares his thoughts on Derry's history making Mayor Lilian Barr
Mr. Eastwood said: “It's a fantastic night for the people of Derry, a fantastic night for the SDLP we now have a history making mayor Lilian Barr, the first ever Black mayor in the whole of Northern Ireland in all of our history.”
He continued: "Somebody who came as a refugee from Kenya 14 years ago, made a life here, built a family here and worked on behalf of the community here, is now our first citizen. The city of civil rights, couldn't be prouder today.”
Mr. Eastwood previously said before June 3: “There is no doubt that Lilian is a true ‘Derry girl’ and I’m looking forward to working with her throughout her year as Mayor.”
