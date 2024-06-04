SDLP leader Colum Eastwood shares his thoughts on Derry's history making Mayor Lilian Barr

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

History was made at the Annual General Meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council when Kenyan born Councillor became the first black person ever to be conferred with the Mayoral chain of office in Northern Ireland, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood shares his thoughts.

Mr. Eastwood said: “It's a fantastic night for the people of Derry, a fantastic night for the SDLP we now have a history making mayor Lilian Barr, the first ever Black mayor in the whole of Northern Ireland in all of our history.”

He continued: "Somebody who came as a refugee from Kenya 14 years ago, made a life here, built a family here and worked on behalf of the community here, is now our first citizen. The city of civil rights, couldn't be prouder today.”

