SDLP nominates Sinead McLaughlin to NI Policing Board

Party leader Colum Eastwood MP says that, 20 years after the Patten reforms, policing must be done with the “consent and confidence of all communities”.

Mr Eastwood says Ms McLaughlin will be an advocate for a representative police service that works to build community confidence and will support it, where possible.

She will also, he says, hold police to account robustly, whenever necessary.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinead McLaughlin MLA.

He added: Sinéad McLaughlin will be a powerful advocate for better policing outcomes for every community and I am delighted to appoint her as the SDLP’s member of the Policing Board. The British Government’s unilateral action on legacy investigations will fundamentally alter the justice landscape in the North. Combined with budgetary pressures and existing challenges within policing, it is important that we have a Policing Board that is fiercely independent and robustly defends the Patten principles. I know that Sinéad is up to the challenge.”

Ms McLaughlin said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve on the Policing Board and play a positive role in advancing policing across the North. I know from experience how important building relationships between our political representatives and the PSNI is and have seen first-hand the impact it has had in Derry and I’ll be hoping to carry on and further develop those relationships in my new role.