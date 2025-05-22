SDLP say ‘false claims’ circulating online over Derry & Strabane Mayor’s Charity Ball
An SDLP Spokesperson said: “There are currently a number of false claims being circulated online in regards to the upcoming Mayor’s Ball hosted by SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.
“To be absolutely clear – not a single penny of ratepayers’ money is being used to fund this event, the entire cost of the event will be funded through ticket sales with zero cost to council coffers.”
The spokesperson said that it was “extremely disappointing” that information around this event was being “deliberately misrepresented”.
"Any money raised after event costs will go directly to the Mayor’s chosen charity the BUD Club, a fantastic organisation that supports disabled young people across the council area. That’s where the focus on this event should be,” the spokesperson added.