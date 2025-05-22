SDLP say ‘false claims’ circulating online over Derry & Strabane Mayor’s Charity Ball

THE SDLP has issued a statement in response to what it describes as ‘false claims being circulated online’ regarding the upcoming Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Mayor’s Ball.

An SDLP Spokesperson said: “There are currently a number of false claims being circulated online in regards to the upcoming Mayor’s Ball hosted by SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

“To be absolutely clear – not a single penny of ratepayers’ money is being used to fund this event, the entire cost of the event will be funded through ticket sales with zero cost to council coffers.”

The spokesperson said that it was “extremely disappointing” that information around this event was being “deliberately misrepresented”.

The Mayor will host a charity ball at the end of her year in office.

"Any money raised after event costs will go directly to the Mayor’s chosen charity the BUD Club, a fantastic organisation that supports disabled young people across the council area. That’s where the focus on this event should be,” the spokesperson added.