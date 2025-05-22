SDLP say ‘false claims’ circulating online over Derry & Strabane Mayor’s Charity Ball

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

THE SDLP has issued a statement in response to what it describes as ‘false claims being circulated online’ regarding the upcoming Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Mayor’s Ball.

An SDLP Spokesperson said: “There are currently a number of false claims being circulated online in regards to the upcoming Mayor’s Ball hosted by SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

“To be absolutely clear – not a single penny of ratepayers’ money is being used to fund this event, the entire cost of the event will be funded through ticket sales with zero cost to council coffers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said that it was “extremely disappointing” that information around this event was being “deliberately misrepresented”.

The Mayor will host a charity ball at the end of her year in office.The Mayor will host a charity ball at the end of her year in office.
The Mayor will host a charity ball at the end of her year in office.

"Any money raised after event costs will go directly to the Mayor’s chosen charity the BUD Club, a fantastic organisation that supports disabled young people across the council area. That’s where the focus on this event should be,” the spokesperson added.

Related topics:SDLPMayorDerryStrabaneStrabane District CouncilDerry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice