The candidates are SDLP Group Leader Councillor Brian Tierney (Ballyarnett), Councillor Rory Farrell (Ballyarnett), Catherine McDaid (Ballyarnett), Councillor John Boyle (The Moor), Dermott Henderson (The Moor), Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr (Foyleside), Councillor Shauna Cusack (Foyleside), Stephen McCallion (Foyleside), Councillor Declan Norris (Faughan), Hayley Canning (Faughan), Councillor Sean Mooney (Waterside), Councillor Martin Reilly (Waterside), Councillor Jason Barr (Sperrin), Thomas Forbes (Sperrin) and Councillor Steven Edwards (Derg).

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “I am extremely proud of the strong SDLP team selected for Derry and Strabane in the upcoming local government election.

"I have worked and campaigned alongside every single candidate and I know how much they care about this area and building a better future for people right across our city and district.

SDLP candidates for the May 2023 Derry & Strabane Council election. (Lorcan Doherty Photography)

“The SDLP has always been a strong advocate for the people of Derry and Strabane. We will continue to fight for a properly resourced full-scale university, dedicated mental health and addiction support and modern transport links and every single SDLP representative will keep working to deliver for local communities."

SDLP Group Leader Councillor Brian Tierney said: “The last few years on council have been extremely productive for the SDLP. We’ve worked with people in the community, offering help and advice, securing vital investment in projects right across the city and district, and delivering community initiatives that have made a real difference to the lives of the people we represent.

“We have also navigated a very difficult period together, emerging from the coronavirus pandemic into a cost of living emergency that has put families in this council area under significant pressure.

"During that time, we’ve done everything we can to support people with council schemes and also fought against cuts to much needed services.

"During my year as Mayor, I saw firsthand the inspirational way in which people pulled together during a time of immense difficulty and hardship.

“The SDLP has always been committed to delivering for people here, to give a voice to the local issues that matter inside and outside the council chamber.

"I can honestly say that the team of SDLP representatives contesting this election is one of the best we have ever assembled and I’m sure each and every candidate would be a first class representative for people across Derry and Strabane.”