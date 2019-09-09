Sean Coyle returning with new Foyle show

Sean Coyle will be returning to the BBC’s airwaves to present a new daily programme on BBC Radio Foyle in the coming weeks, it has been confirmed.

The new show - details of which are expected to be released in the coming days- however will only be aired until the Spring of 2020.

The move follows widespread dismay after it was announced recently that his popular daily programme on BBC Radio Ulster was being axed. Online petitions had been started locally to get Mr Coyle;s show reinstated, with politicians in the city also weighing in behind the campaign and urging the BBC to reconsider its decision.

Speaking about his return to the local airways, Sean Coyle said: “Since I said it was my last show a couple of weeks ago, I’ve been overwhelmed by the response from listeners asking me to come back on air.

“So as a way of thanking them for their support, I’m going to be playing mine and their favourite songs on BBC Radio Foyle. We’ll be able to say a bit more about it soon and I hope that people will listen in and be part of it all.”

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Production, BBC NI, says: “We had always hoped that Sean would continue presenting a regular show on the BBC for a bit longer and I’m pleased that we can now confirm this news.

“We know that Sean’s departure from the weekday morning schedule has concerned many listeners. None of that has been easy. But the good news is that he’ll be now be bringing his unique mix of music, fun and audience interaction to the Foyle schedule.

“We expect to release details about Sean’s new BBC Radio Foyle programme over the next few weeks.”