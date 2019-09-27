Sean Coyle returns to airwaves next month

Sean Coyle is set to return to the airwaves next month with a new afternoon show on BBC Radio Foyle.

Beginning on Monday, October 7, The Sean Coyle Show will run on Monday to Fridays at 3pm until Spring 2020.

The show will also be available on BBC Sounds and via DAB radio.

Sean says: “I can’t wait to get back on the air again. I’ve been busy over the past few weeks preparing for the new show and am really looking forward to being back in the saddle again and hope to hear from listeners all over Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the Northland Road-based station will become a music hub for weekday nights across BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle, with Stephen McCauley fronting a new show from Monday to Thursdays from 7.30-9.30pm, and Mickey Bradley presenting his show on Fridays from 7.30-9.30pm, while Eve Blair’s Late Show runs from Monday to Thursdays from 11-12pm.

In addition, Draperstown musician Gemma Bradley joins BBC Radio Ulster to present ATL on Mondays from 9.30-11pm, with a promise of fresh, vibrant sounds of pop and RnB, live music and tackling social issues.

Ralph McLean continues to present shows in a new slot on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9.30-11pm, with Blas Ceoil on Fridays from 9.30-10.30pm, followed by Folk Club with Lynette Fay from 10.30-12pm.

This new weekday evening schedule will begin from Monday, October 21.

Eddie Doyle, BBC NI Senior Head of Content Production, says: “These are exciting times for radio here in Northern Ireland as we continue with our commitment to review and refresh our output, broadening appeal with our listeners in mind and introducing and developing new and upcoming talent on the airwaves.”

BBC Radio Ulster says further changes to its schedule will be announced in due course.