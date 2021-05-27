Search operations ongoing for missing Derry man Aiden Baldrick

Police said they are concerned about the welfare of Mr Baldrick, who is described as slim build, 5’9 in height with short dirty-fair hair and was last seen at 9am on Saturday, May 22. “If you have any information that could help please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1568 - 22/05/21,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Search Team Northwest meanwhile stated that Mr Baldrick was last seen in Crawford Square at 9am last Saturday. “Up to date we having been following possible sightings both in the Derry area and over the border. These will continue over the next couple of days, however can we please ask if anyone was in the last known area at that time who may have dash cam or cctv on their vehicles/premises to please check these for us, can we also ask people who have outhouse or land to check theses also,” they urged in a post on social media this week.