Second walk-in COVID vaccine clinic for Derry after 120 slots filled in 90 minutes

Held at the Trust’s Mass Vaccination Centre located at the Foyle Arena on Tuesday between 5pm and 8pm, the clinic was particularly popular with those aged 18-24.

However more people attended to take up the offer of a first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine than there were slots available.

Open to everyone over 18, the clinic was the first of a series of a series of walk in clinics that will be arranged throughout the month of July across the Trust’s geography.

There was a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic for adults over 18 to receive first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Foyle Arena on Tuesday (File picture). DER2126GS - 152

A second walk-in clinic will take place at Foyle Arena in Derry later this month on Tuesday, July 27 between 5pm and 8pm for FIRST DOSE of PFIZER only, again on a first come, first served basis/

Prior to this there will also be one next Tuesday, July 6, Omagh Leisure Centre between 5pm and 8pm and another at Tuesday, July 20 at Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen also from 5pm to 8pm.

Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses.

Speaking about the success of the Walk in Clinic at the Foyle Arena, Western Trust Senior HR Manager, Cara McLaughlin, said: “We are delighted with the turnout at our first walk in vaccination clinic at the Foyle Arena.

“It shows us that there is still a great appetite within our community for the vaccine and it is heartening to see so many people in the 18-39 age bracket taking this opportunity to get their first dose.

“These clinics are open to everyone aged over 18 who have not yet had their first vaccine, and we are planning to run a series across the Trust area in the weeks ahead, so we would encourage everyone to keep an eye on our news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises.

“However, we would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to wait until the walk in clinics are running to receive your vaccination you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.”

Anyone planning to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres, is advised please do not do so if you: Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days; You have been advised to self-isolate; Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.