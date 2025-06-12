Security changes good news for passengers at City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport have said they are ‘delighted’ that new technology installed will now permit passengers to carry up to 2 litres of liquids and gels in their hand luggage with no need to remove such liquids or electronics at security.

Tracy Duffy, Security Manager at City of Derry Airport, outlined that the 'Gateway of the Northwest' is fully operational with the new technologically advanced CT Cabin Baggage Scanners in place in Airport Security.

Mrs Duffy stated: “We are thrilled to welcome this advancement in Airport Security which marks the commencement of a new era of passenger travel. Our new CT Scanners are fully operational and we are delighted to share the news that passengers are now permitted to travel through Airport Security with liquids, aerosols and gels of up to 2 litres within their hand luggage. Electonic items such as phones, iPads and laptops, can also remain within hand luggage and no longer need to be scanned separately when proceeding through.

“The new technology is designed to provide a more fluid method for Airport Security to process passengers through, and undoubtedly creates an enhanced passenger experience with a speedier journey through Security and more time to unwind in Departures before flying; passengers can enjoy drinks and dining at our Fed & Watered bar and restaurant, shop our amazing range of local and international brands in our Airport Shop, or relax in style in our Amelia Earhart Lounge for only £15pp.”

City of Derry Airport.

“In addition, the new CT scanners remove the pain of checking and separating liquids and electronics when packing in advance of travel, and in many cases, having to purchase smaller versions of liquid items to meet the previous 100ml criteria.

“At City of Derry Airport, we pride ourselves on creating a world class travel experience, from the Airport Carpark, through Check-in and Security in our convenient single-level Terminal Building, right to the Boarding Gate. We look forward to providing everyone travelling through City of Derry Airport with an enhanced passenger experience this summer and beyond."

In another positive development for the airport, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has said that Dublin’s Department of Transport will lead a meeting with stakeholders in the north west in the coming weeks to discuss the establishment of a Dublin to Derry flight next year.