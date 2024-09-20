Oakland Estate Agents said the ‘exclusive’ property occupies a large, elevated private and mature plot. “Internal viewing will reveal bright spacious accommodation including four reception rooms, five bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and large family bathroom.

"The spacious kitchen features modern stylish units with granite worktops & upstands, an extensive range of high-quality appliances & a cosy breakfast area. “Externally the property boasts mature well-maintained gardens & delightful sheltered patio areas enjoying beautiful views over the river & surrounding countryside.” They added: “This is indeed a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial modern family home in a beautiful elevated setting, just a short drive from the city centre.”