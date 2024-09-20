45 Victoria Road.45 Victoria Road.
See inside the 'magnificent' and 'exclusive' five-bedroom Derry property on the market for £750,000

By Laura Glenn
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:09 BST
A ‘magnificent’ five-bedroom property, with views over the river and countryside and just minutes from Derry city centre, has gone on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

Oakland Estate Agents said the ‘exclusive’ property occupies a large, elevated private and mature plot. “Internal viewing will reveal bright spacious accommodation including four reception rooms, five bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and large family bathroom.

"The spacious kitchen features modern stylish units with granite worktops & upstands, an extensive range of high-quality appliances & a cosy breakfast area. “Externally the property boasts mature well-maintained gardens & delightful sheltered patio areas enjoying beautiful views over the river & surrounding countryside.” They added: “This is indeed a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial modern family home in a beautiful elevated setting, just a short drive from the city centre.”

You can find out more details at https://www.propertypal.com/45-victoria-road-derry/959301/photo-3

