See inside this gorgeous Donegal home with glamping pods, a shebeen and fairy trail all overlooking Lough Foyle

The Shore House in Ture, Muff, a period house dating from circa 1895, offers a unique eco glampsite opportunity on a coastal setting.

Estate agents Savills NI described the Shore House as ‘a period home and eco-glampsite set in a stunning coastal location overlooking Lough Foyle along the Inishowen Peninsula’.

"The house is understood to date from c.1895s and was purchased by the current owner in c.2016 who undertook a full renovation of Shore House.“Accessed off the R238 road and continuing down a laneway, a gated entrance opens up into the paved forecourt area which offers ample parking to the side of the house.“Firstly, walking into the porch there is a wc/utility room which then opens into the kitchen area. Off the kitchen is a living room which features a Stanley range cooker. Off the living room is a sunroom which is south-easterly facing and offers wonderful views across Lough Foyle. Accessed then off the living room is a sitting room. Continuing upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.“In all the accommodation of Shore House extends to about 1385 sq ft/ 128.7 sq m, with a full layout shown on the adjoining floorplans.”The current owner has in recent times transformed the grounds of Shore House into an eco-glamping business which, said Savills NI, ‘was created to give a unique and memorable experience for their guests’.

"There are four eco pods of a wooden design (Rowan Tree, Cherry Blossom, Sleepy Lavender, Daisy Chain) which provide accommodation for up to 12 guests.“In addition to the pods, there are a range of amenities including a communal kitchen, toilet/shower facilities and a BBQ area, communal hut called The Sheebeen (which extends to about 817 sq ft/ 76 sq m) is a wonderful cosy space for guests to relax with its wood burning stove, a steam house with a hot tub and BBQ/sheltered outdoor area called The Wee Ceili House complete with a pizza oven. There is also a large garage with an internal workshop.“There is an array of outbuildings surrounding the house including a workshop/shed, a shebeen/home bar, the Wee Ceili House' with a pizza oven and the steam room.“A particular feature of Shore House is the gardens and grounds which have been landscaped and meticulous maintained by the current owner. At the centre of the garden is the wildlife pond overlooked by the hawthorn fairy tree and there is an ancient fairy path complete with its own healing well. There is an abundance of flowering shrubs and indigenous trees throughout and a mature hedge surrounding the perimeter of the site. Shore House also features a private gated entrance with security cameras installed.“In all the grounds extend to about 0.69 acres / 0.28 hectare.!

The house is on the market for offers over €365,000. See https://www.propertypal.com/shore-house-ture-muff/946453