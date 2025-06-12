A well-known Buncrana woman has realised her dream of owning her own a fashion store for women with the opening of ‘Yelo Ribon’.

Margaret Deeney is a well-known face in the town, with a strong background in fashion, sales and customer services.

However, the mum-of-one has always had a deep love of fashion and style and always wanted to open her own store.

So, when the opportunity recently presented itself, Margaret jumped at the chance and it has been a huge hit with fashionistas.

Just some of the style available at 'Yelo Ribon.'

Located in a prime location on the busy Main Street, in the shop that was formerly John Barr’s Fashions, Margaret completely transformed the space into every style-lover’s dream.

Spacious, bright and with plenty of mirrors and ‘selfie’ oppportunities, Margaret is ‘over the moon’ with how the space has turned out.

Speaking to the Journal, Margaret told how she wanted to bridge the gap in finding stylish clothing for women from ‘25 to 55 and upwards’.

"We found a real gap there and thought we’d find our feet and see how we’d get on. It has been going brilliantly. We’re so. so busy and everyone has been so kind and good.

“The reaction has been amazing so far and we’re delighted. We wanted to provide something for everyone. We have sizes 8 to 18 at the minute, with a lot of free sizing as well. We are hoping to expand the size range in the future and while we cater for 25 to 55 and up, we also have some items for girls in their teens as well.

"At the minute, anything seems to go in relation to style and people love to mix and match and find their own identity. I think there’s something for everyone here. We have dresses, tops, jeans, co-ords, jackets and both casual and ‘going out’ items. We also have handbags and shoes.”

"We have the clothes all arranged via colour and have a wide range of designs and colours here. We want to keep the prices, fashion and quality right and we’ve had amazing feedback so far.”

Margaret has been bowled over by the support of other businesses in Buncrana and there was a strong turn out to the official opening, which was headed by Derry’s own Micky Doherty.

For more, see ‘Yelo Ribon’ on Facebook.